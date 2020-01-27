Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 30,102 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy comprises about 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 103.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,675,000 after buying an additional 2,085,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $18,847,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Insiders sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 over the last ninety days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 104,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,275. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.