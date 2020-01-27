Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 702,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. 80,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $543.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $246,790.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

