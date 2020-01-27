Reviewing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Happiness Biotech Group and Mediwound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mediwound has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.58%. Given Mediwound’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mediwound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.88 $18.72 million N/A N/A Mediwound $3.40 million 24.54 -$1.06 million ($0.49) -6.27

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Mediwound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Mediwound 69.50% -94.57% -29.14%

Summary

Mediwound beats Happiness Biotech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

