RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 36.6% in January

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RNET opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.80. RigNet has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RigNet by 13,414.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RigNet by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RigNet by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RigNet by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RigNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

