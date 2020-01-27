RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 36.6% in January

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RNET opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.80. RigNet has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About RigNet
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
