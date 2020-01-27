Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of RIO opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

