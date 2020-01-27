Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Update

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 496.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Riverview Financial has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

