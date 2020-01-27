Rocket Pool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,253.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $1,253.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

