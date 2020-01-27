Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 1,323,149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.12. 327,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

