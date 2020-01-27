Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,969. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.