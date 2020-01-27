Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. CNB Bank grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 359,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 373,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

