Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.68. 1,501,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

