Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $70,952,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $349.11. 1,674,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $354.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

