Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $282,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,250. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

