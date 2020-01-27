Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,394,110 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.08. 29,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,791. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

