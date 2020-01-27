Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 1,348 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.05. 9,333,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.