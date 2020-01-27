Rosenbaum Jay D. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,040,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

