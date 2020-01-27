Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 74 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in United Technologies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 550.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.03. 4,328,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,121. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.