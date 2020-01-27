Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

