RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.98).

Several equities analysts have commented on RSA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 541.20 ($7.12). 1,412,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a one year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.91. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.