Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $7,124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $11,562,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.07. 16,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

