Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 294.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($4.01). The stock had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.58. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $762.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

