Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 294.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($4.01). The stock had a trading volume of 358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.58. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $762.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.