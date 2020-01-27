salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,805,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

CRM stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,134. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

