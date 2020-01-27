salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,222,405 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

