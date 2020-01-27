Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 10,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

