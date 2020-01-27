Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 1,799,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,306. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 463,440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.