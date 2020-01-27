Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Sanmina stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

