SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.48% of SB Financial Group worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBFG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

