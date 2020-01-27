Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Increased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $26.40. 66,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.