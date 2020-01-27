Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,282,000.

SCHF traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $33.07. 257,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

