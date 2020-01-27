Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 13.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.30. 1,513,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

