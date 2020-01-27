Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $77.34. 1,068,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.