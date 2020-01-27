Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.42

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 1252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

