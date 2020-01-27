Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.27-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.575-5.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

