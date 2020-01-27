Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. 311,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

