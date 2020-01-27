Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

