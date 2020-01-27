Sequent Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. iShares India 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of INDY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 151,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,772. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

