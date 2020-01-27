SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 701,942 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,792,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.93% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.