Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $420.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pi Financial lowered Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.36.
NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.48. 2,128,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day moving average is $353.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $476.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
