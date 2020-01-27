Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $420.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pi Financial lowered Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.36.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.48. 2,128,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day moving average is $353.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

