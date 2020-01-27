Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Declines By 53.8%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BH.A stock traded up $19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $640.00. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $591.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.98. Biglari has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $817.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

