Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Decreases By 38.6%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BKYI stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

BKYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

