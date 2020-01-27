Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Declines By 38.0%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

