Short Interest in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Drops By 22.7%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 316,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLLS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

