Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Grows By 30.3%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,182. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

