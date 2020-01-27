Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Grows By 30.3%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.
In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,182. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
