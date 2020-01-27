Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Increases By 922.7%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 922.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $192,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

