Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 48.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

