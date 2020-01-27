Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 56.2%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Delafield bought 62,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $230,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

