Short Interest in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Declines By 23.2%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 115,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in eGain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 141,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 107,097 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. eGain has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

