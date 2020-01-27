Short Interest in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Declines By 52.3%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE HCFT remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,438. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

