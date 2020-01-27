Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declines By 34.4%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

HURC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

HURC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

