Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rises By 111.3%

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the December 31st total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$99.75 during trading on Friday. 932,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

